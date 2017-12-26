Border Patrol arrests convicted sexual predator south of Sarita

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents from Kingsville have arrested a man who was convicted of having sex with a minor.

The arrest took place Monday near Armstrong, Texas, just south of Sarita. According to records, the suspect was a Guatemalan national who has multiple convictions in California for lewd and lascivious conduct.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released by authorities.

