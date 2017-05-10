Border Patrol finds sea turtles, cocaine at National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the Padre Island National Seashore area discovered two Kemps Ridley sea turtles exiting the ocean and returning to their nests.

The agents called the National Seashore's Sea Turtle Science Division to inform them.

They tagged the nesting turtles and retrieved their eggs.

In turn, a couple of days earlier that same division at the National Seashore called U.S. Border Patrol agents after they discovered what they believed to be drugs on the beach.

It turned out it was a three-pound bundle of cocaine with a street value of $90,000.

