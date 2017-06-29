Border Patrol recover three bodies of undocumented immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered three more bodies of undocumented migrants who succumbed to the trek into the United States.

On Sunday, Falfurrias agents received a call from a rancher who said he discovered human remains.

Agents went to investigate the area and were able to recover the remains. The subject was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace R. Garza and was transported to a local funeral home.

The subject has not been identified.

In Hidalgo, County, a body was also discovered south of Bentsen Palm State Park.

The remains did not have any form of identification but a cellphone was found. It's believed the female was from Guatemala. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

On Tuesday, agents working on a local ranch in Falfurrias discovered another body.

The agents were able to identify the subject as a Salvadoran national. The remains were collected and transported to a local funeral home.



Agents do not want anyone to jeopardize their lives by illegally entering the United States or by attempting to circumvent a checkpoint.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

