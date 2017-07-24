Border Patrol smuggling dangers

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - At least 10 people were killed and many others badly injured in San Antonio over the weekend after an 18-wheeler was discovered with numerous illegal immigrants inside.

The driver of the big rig, James Bradley Jr., was charged with transporting illegal aliens. He could get up to life in prison if convicted.

This incident just highlights how dangerous it can be for immigrants trying to sneak into the Country illegally. Border Patrol agents in Falfurrias Monday held a demonstration to emphasis the danger.

Our Michael Gibson was there.

