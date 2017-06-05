Bounty hunter killed in car dealership shootout to be laid to rest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The bounty hunter killed during a shootout at a car dealership last month will be laid to rest.

That shootout happened in Dallas after 54-year-old Fidel Garcia, Jr. and 33-year-old Gabriel Bernal approached 49-year-old Raymond Hutchinson.

Authorities say Hutchinson was wanted on warrants for assaulting a police officer.

Garcia and his partner Bernal were shot while returning fire with Hutchinson.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia will be laid to rest at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home.

The service starts at 2:00 p.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV