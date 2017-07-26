Boxing gym helps in the battle against Parkinson's disease

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A boater's story
-
Saharan Dust and Vibrio link
-
City Council approves CCPD unmarked vehicles
-
Impact of new Nueces County DA
-
This history of old Calliham
-
Two Walmart thieves caught, one on the run
-
Crash survivor faces DUI and manslaughter charges.
-
Robstown veteran to brief Congress about burnpits
-
Rockport man released on $5 million dollar bond
-
New track rules for CCISD campuses
More Stories
-
Police chief reassures drivers worried about unmarked unitsJul 26, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
-
Fewer immigrants dying while crossing through Brooks CountyJul 26, 2017, 7:16 p.m.
-
Body found at public park in Riviera, TexasJul 26, 2017, 7:14 p.m.