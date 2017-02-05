Boy Scout troop celebrates 50 years

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Boy Scout Troop 157 celebrated their 50th anniversary on Sunday.
The troop gathered with scouts from the surrounding area and enjoyed mass at St. Pius Catholic Church and fellowship in the parish hall.
Scouts said the challenges they have experienced helped make them better leaders for the community.
They ended their celebration by remembering past members.
