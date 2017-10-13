Boy Scouts Host Food Drive for Coastal Bend Food Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Do your part and help the Boy Scouts of America, South Texas Council with their Scouting for Food drive.

All donations will be delivered to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

It is easy to participate. Just leave canned goods or non perishable items out by your front door for pick up.

Troops will come by starting at 7 a.m. on November 11th.

These pick ups will happen all over the Coastal Bend and the donations will stay local/ within the city at which they were picked up at.

For more information contact George Arciba, Senior District Executive, at George.arciba@scouting.og or 361-814-4300 ext. 125.

