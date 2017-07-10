Boys and Girls Club hosts Zac Camp on water safety

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Last year in Texas 107 children died because of drowning. So far this there have been 49 children who have lost their life because of a water related accident.

These tragedies are preventable and that is the reason behind a camp that is designed to educate kids on the importance of water safety.

About 100 children on summer break are getting a lesson in swimming safety this week at the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend. The club on Greenwood was selected as one of 20 across the U.S. to take park in the Zac Foundation's Water Safety Camp.

"What is happening today is for the first time in the city of Corpus Christi, we are offering a Zac Camp, which will teach kids water safety here in town so that we can hopefully take a chunk out of some of the unintentional deaths that are happening," said Kim Barrintos, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The Zac Foundation was created as a way to change how water safety is viewed by parents and their children.

"I think it's a great opportunity because a lot of kids don't have access to pools, but they have the opportunity to go to the beach, so there's water everywhere and they just need to know about water safety and know how to swim," Mayor Joe McComb said.

The camp kicked off Monday morning with an appearance by Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and a first responders presentation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Camp Zac will continue throughout the week with help from the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Halo Flight and the CCPD.

© 2017 KIII-TV