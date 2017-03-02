Breakfast and West Oso

West Oso ISD invites you to attend their inaugural business breakfast to discuss a shared vision with you and other community stakeholders. Their goal is to establish high academic standards and work readiness skills. You are inviting to learn how engaged and supportive partnerships improving the education experience for all the students.

Email: RJ Alvarado, Director of Special Education & Student Services at rjalvarado@westosoisd.net or call Gina Rupenski at 361-806-5900 ext. 118.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) -