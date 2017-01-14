KIII
Breanna Wood to be Remembered During Memorial Service Today

Friends and family will come together today to honor 21 year old Breanna Wood who went missing 3 months ago and found dead near Bluntzer. Police ruled her death a homicide.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Today, friends and family of 21 year old Breanna Wood will come together to honor the young woman during a memorial service.
Wood went missing back in October.  Her body was discovered almost two weeks ago in rural Nueces County near Bluntzer.  Police ruled her death a homicide.
Guests are asked to wear purple to today's service which was Wood's favorite color.
The service will be held at Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship at 6602 South Staples.  It starts at 11:30 this morning.
The suspect accused in Wood's murder, 26-year old Joseph Tejeda remains in jail on a one million dollar bond.

