Breanna Wood's celebration of life

Breanna Wood's memorial service

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of 21-year-old Breanna Wood said goodbye to her today at the Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship Church.

About a week ago, her remains were found after she went missing back in October.

Instead of focusing on how she died, family and friends remembered their best memories with Breanna, including her big smile.

Family said that today was about giving the community a chance to say goodbye too, after everyone showed so much support for the Wood family during these 3 trying months.

Our Briana Whitney has the story.