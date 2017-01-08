Breanna Wood's family shares how they have been dealing with their tragic loss

Breanna Wood's family spoke exclusively with 3 news about the tragedy they have been dealing with. Kiii's Brianna Whitney shares their story with us. The family has set up a gofund me for expenses. www.gofundme.com/BRINGBREANNAWOODHOME

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - "I love you, Son. I love you too, Mom."



The Wood family...grieving together...embracing each other.

It was a bittersweet end to a three month search for 21-year-old Breanna Wood after she went missing in October. Her body was found this past Tuesday in a duct taped box left at an abandoned home near Bluntzer. But finally...Mom knew where her daughter was.

"It's been 85 horrible horrible days. I finally felt like I could breathe," said Fallon Wood, Breanna's mom.

Her mom Fallon and brother Keegan have been supporting one another through the entire ordeal. Her brother was able to find peace first.



"About a month ago, I accepted Breanna's outcome no matter what happened," said Keegan Wood.

Her mom said when she finally got to be reuntied with her daughter's body, part of her heart was healed, and she could still hear Wood's voice and see that infectious smile.

"I sat there with her for a while...and as always she told me she loved me and I told her I love you more," said Wood's mom.

Their family said they wouldn't have been able to get through this without the support of this community...strangers offering their help to make sure Breanna Wood was found.

And now, her family is finding ways to keep that spirit alive. Her brother has now adopted his sister's dog Shay.

"I see Breanna in her eyes so now I will always remember her because I see my dog now and it brings me more to her," said her brother.

And as they get ready for her memorial service next weekend, her family says closure will take more time, but knowing she's safe in heaven, means this goodbye is just for now.

"I say I'm sorry all the time but...I'll see her again," said her mom.

The family has set up a GoFundMe where you can donate to funeral expenses: http://www.gofundme.com/BRINGBREANNAWOODHOME

Details for Breanna Wood's memorial service:

Saturday January 14th at 11:30 am

Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship

6602 South Staples Street