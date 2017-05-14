Breanna Wood's Mother has heavy heart before suspect's hearing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Joseph Tejeda will be back in court Monday, he's accused of the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood.

He was charged when he was already in jail for another crime.

Tejeda is scheduled to have a special meeting with his attorneys where they'll ask to remove the Nueces County's District Attorney's office from the case.

While the court proceedings are going on, Wood's mother is focused on having to spend another special holiday without her daughter.

Fallon Wood said she woke up this morning and the house felt empty.

Wood also said "I feel like she's on me. I feel so heavy so I don't know if it's just my heart beating out of my chest or what that feeling is".

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney shares this Mother's story.

