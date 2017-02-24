Brent Chesney hosts Veterans and Community Health Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Brent Chesney will hold a free health fair for Veterans and the community on March 6.

It will be at the gym of the Veterans Memorial High School at 3750 Cimarron from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be free immunizations and health screenings for blood pressure, vision, hearing and much more.

Experts will also be available with tips for diet and nutrition. Music will be provided by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

