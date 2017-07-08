Breweries Battling for Blood Donations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local breweries are going head to head for a battle, seeing which location can get the most blood donations by the end of the day.
According to the Red Cross Blood, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. Everyday, 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed.
The Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging anyone who is eligible to donate.
Here are the participating locations:
B&J's Pizza, S. Staples 12-3 PM and SPID 4-6 PM
Lorelei Brewing Co. 2-6 PM
Lazy Beach Brewing 4-8 PM
Rebel Toad Brewing Co. 4-6 PM
