Breweries Battling for Blood Donations

Madeleine Dart, KIII 2:10 PM. CDT July 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local breweries are going head to head for a battle, seeing which location can get the most blood donations by the end of the day. 

According to the Red Cross Blood, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. Everyday, 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed. 

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging anyone who is eligible to donate. 

Here are the participating locations:

B&J's Pizza, S. Staples 12-3 PM and SPID 4-6 PM 

Lorelei Brewing Co. 2-6 PM

Lazy Beach Brewing 4-8 PM

Rebel Toad Brewing Co. 4-6 PM

