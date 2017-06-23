KIII
Brooks AME Church Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate with LIVE music on June 23rd starting at 7 p.m.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:03 AM. CDT June 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Celebrate with LIVE music on June 23rd starting at 7 p.m. at the Brooks AME Worship Center on 2102 N. Port.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information call 361-779-1186

