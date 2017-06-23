Close Brooks AME Church Juneteenth Celebration Celebrate with LIVE music on June 23rd starting at 7 p.m. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:03 AM. CDT June 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Celebrate with LIVE music on June 23rd starting at 7 p.m. at the Brooks AME Worship Center on 2102 N. Port.Doors open at 6 p.m.For more information call 361-779-1186 © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man caught vandalizing business Man charged for fatal hit-and-run wanted on bond violation Old Copano Bay Bridges collapses Bodies of Corpus Christi hikers found Port Aransas businesses talk power outage Local impact of distracting driving Two arrested in connection with stabbing Power outage impacts Padre Island and Port Aransas North Beach flooding Couple indicted for child endangerment More Stories "Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive" taking… Jun 23, 2017, 3:39 a.m. Brooks AME Church Juneteenth Celebration Jun 23, 2017, 8:03 a.m. Grizzly bear numbers increase, protections lifted Jun 23, 2017, 7:53 a.m.
