Brooks County Immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The federal government may be trying to better secure our border with Mexico but the humanitarian crisis in Brooks County continues.

Brooks County has seen a dramatic increase in the number of immigrants who don't survive the trek across the South Texas desert, in fact, those numbers have doubled compared to last year at this time.

Since 2009, there have been 544 immigrant deaths in Brooks County alone.

In 2017, the number of remains being discovered has already doubled the total from this same time in 2016.

It is estimated that over 3,000 immigrants a month travel through Brooks County. Many do that on foot, trying to navigate the rough and rugged terrain to bypass the border patrol checkpoint at Falfurrias.

Many do not survive that walk across the dangerous desert, so far this year County Sheriff Benny Martinez said the remains of 13 immigrants have been found out in the brush. That's compared with just six at the same time last year.

The Sheriff feels that with the federal government's new immigration crackdown ,people will be reluctant to look for missing family members or help to identify remains.

