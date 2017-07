PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - Fire fighters were on hand monitoring a brush fire last night out on a spoil island.

That blaze broke out just after 11 at the end of Whitecap off Park Road 22.

Crews say the flames were set off by embers from the firework show. The fire posed no danger to the public.

Crews monitored the flames as they burned out nearly an hour later.

