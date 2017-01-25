Brush fire continues to rage in Brooks County

BROOKS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Area Fire Departments around the Coastal Bend have had their hands full with a series of brush fires this week. One of the biggest fires happening in Brooks County.

The fire began on Sunday near Encino which is south of Falfurrias. 50 different agencies have responded to the blaze. So far only brush has been damaged.

Crews are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. They are hoping to have it contained by Friday.

