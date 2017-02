CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This year will be the 26th year for Buc Days in Corpus Christi. It's scheduled for May 4-14, and this year's event will come with a new concert series featuring Signo.

On Tuesday, officials held a news conference where they promised some new additions to the event. 3News was there Live with a look!

