Buc Days Commission hands out scholarships

The Buc Days Commission making a pretty big announcement Tuesday.

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:58 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Buc Days Commission making a pretty big announcement Tuesday. Because of the success of the rodeo, the carnival, and the new evening live entertainment they were able to award an additional $25,000 in scholarship money to local students. 
 
Scholarships awarded went from $37,000 to $62,000 this year. 20 students were awarded with scholarship cash. 

