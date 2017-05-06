KIII
Close

Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade sends out positive energy

Live Look at Buc Days' Illuminated Night Parade

Madeleine Dart, KIII 12:51 AM. CDT May 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There was another big event in the Coastal Bend, the Illuminated Night Parade took place on Saturday.

Kiii reporter Madeleine Dart had a live look from the 3News float.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories