CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds of spectators lined Corpus Christi's Bayfront to enjoy the Buc Days Junior Parade.

This is the first year this parade is held the weekend after the Illuminated Night Parade.

Visitors enjoying the different sights said they loved seeing the clowns, little cars and hearing the engines on the motorcycles.

One young man said he was excited to see his brother march by in the school band.

The Junior Parade is always a popular event which gives local kids in the community a chance to show off their talents.

