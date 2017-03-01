Buc Days rodeo ticket sales, Mutton Bustin' registration begin Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Individual ticket sales for Rodeo Corpus Christi and registration for the Mutton Bustin' event at Buc Days this year began Wednesday.
Tickets range in price from $15-48 and include two hours of ProRodeo as well as a concert each night in the American Bank Center Arena. You can purchase tickets at www.bucdays.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
Below is the 2017 event lineup:
Thursday, April 27 - 7 p.m. ProRodeo & Dwight Yoakam
Friday, April 28 - 7 p.m. ProRodeo & Aaron Watson
Saturday, April 29 - 7 p.m. ProRodeo & William Clark Green
Sunday, April 30 - 2 p.m. ProRodeo & Siggno
Also, to register for the Mutton Bustin' event can be found at www.bucdays.com.
