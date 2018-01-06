Buc Days Scholarship candidates announced

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Saturday the Buccaneer Commission announced the 2018 Buc Days King and Queen scholarship candidates.

The candidates will begin the Buc Days Leadership Program and Scholarship Competition which lasts all semester.

For the next couple months, the students will be competing for $62,000 in scholarship money. Then, during the Buc Days Festival, the King and Queen will be announced.

