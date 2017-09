CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Golfers were teeing off Friday for a good cause as Kiii-TV teamed up with the Buccaneer Commission for a golf tournament raising money for the Buc Days scholarship program.

The event took place at the Corpus Christi Country Club.

Last year, the Buccaneer Commission gave out $108,000 in scholarships.

