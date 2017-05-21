Buckle up, Click it or Ticket begins on Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The “Click It or Ticket” campaign’s enforcement period starts Monday.

Texas law enforcement will be ticketing drivers and their passengers who are not buckled up, or whose children are not in the appropriate booster seat or child passenger safety seat.

In 2016, 994 people died because they weren’t wearing seat belts, an increase of nine percent more than 908 unbelted fatalities recorded in 2015.

Texas law requires everyone in a car to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. If a child is not properly restrained, they driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.

Yesenia Delgado said that she believes seat belts are very important because they save lives and it's important to always wear it.

