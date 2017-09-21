Buda Fire Department donates fire truck to Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Every single fire truck and emergency vehicle in Port Aransas was totaled -- destroyed by flooding and debris from Hurricane Harvey.

But now, they have one usable fire truck thanks to a fellow fire department up north.

The Buda Fire Department drove four hours Thursday to give the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department a fire truck. The Buda fire chief said they can keep it for as long as they need it.

"They've lost everything," Buda Fire Chief Clay Huckabey said. "There's not an in-service apparatus here that belongs in the City of Port Aransas, so they're relying on services from out of the state of Texas. So that's why we're here."

While this is the first time the Buda Fire Department has donated one of their trucks, they said they are always happy to help fellow Texans.

