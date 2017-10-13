Bull Rider Brant Atwood visits Windsor Park Elementary career week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Professional Bull Rider Brant Atwood dropped by Windsor Park Elementary School to give students a little insight into his career.

The school is currently recognizing their Career Week.

Atwood was in town for the PBR: Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour at American Bank Center, an event that will feature some of the best bull riders in the world. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday and will feature two full hours of professional bull riding action.

A resident of Pampa, Texas, Atwood's love for his fellow Texans recently shined during Hurricane Harvey as he and fellow bull riders helped rescue residents in flooded Spring, Texas.

According to PBR.com, he had recently received a cast on his arm but simply wrapped it in a heavy duty garbage bag so he could help. The website states that Atwood and his group worked alongside fire marshals in the area to rescue about 20 people, two dogs and an armadillo that was stuck in a tree.

