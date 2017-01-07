Bundle Up! Temperatures will Remain Frigid this Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Talk about cold! Elizabeth Garcia-Morton shared a picture with 3 News of a home where she says the sprinkler appears to have been left on Saturday morning, resulting in a Winter Wonderland! The ice castle was spotted at the corner of Meadowbrook and Alameda!

Much of the Coastal Bend saw freezing temperatures with feel like temps in the teens overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. Corpus Christi reached a low of 27 degrees Saturday morning, which is the coldest temp we've seen in 6 years! Remember to be mindful of your plants and pets with these chilly conditions. We should reach a high today of 44 degrees in Corpus Christi. Bundle Up! Meteorologist Sean Kelly says it will remain cold this weekend, but will warm up with the possibility of reaching the 80's by the end of the work week.