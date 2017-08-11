Burn ban in effect for Nueces County for at least 90 days

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A burn ban was put into effect in Nueces County Friday and will last for at least 90 days.

All outdoor burning is banned in unincorporated areas of the County because of heavy moisture depletion.

The ban does not prohibit burning activities related to public health and safety that are previously authorized with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, such as firefighter training.

Fires created outside the exceptions will be prosecuted as Class-C misdemeanors.

