Burn ban issued for Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Commissioners Court has issued an outdoor burn ban for at least the next 90 days.
The restrictions may be lifted earlier by the court or the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The Coastal Bend's drought index is between 400-500. 800 on the scare indicates absolutely dry conditions. If you are caught with an unauthorized fire, you can face a Class C misdemeanor.
(© 2017 KIII)
