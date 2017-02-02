Burn ban issued for Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Commissioners Court has issued an outdoor burn ban for at least the next 90 days.

The restrictions may be lifted earlier by the court or the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Coastal Bend's drought index is between 400-500. 800 on the scare indicates absolutely dry conditions. If you are caught with an unauthorized fire, you can face a Class C misdemeanor.

(© 2017 KIII)