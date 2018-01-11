Business leaders gather, discuss future of Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Padre Island Business Association had a packed meeting Thursday at the Veranda restaurant inside of Schlitterbahn on Padre Island.



Everyone from politicians running for office to Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin and Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle were there. The featured speaker at the monthly luncheon was State Rep. Todd Hunter.

Hunter told the group his views on the economic forecast for our area. He also gave everyone insight into some of the big issues the legislature will tackle in 2019 in light of Hurricane Harvey.

"After you've seen the hurricane you have an issue on how do you tax? What do you tax? What is an appraisal?" Hunter said. "So you're going to have to look at that and you'll probably have to look at how do you re-structure for emergency management zones, like where we have been hit."

Hunter said talks about the cruise ship industry coming to the Coastal Bend will be jumpstarted in June with meetings here and in Austin with his fellow state lawmakers and cruise ship representatives.

