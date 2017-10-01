KIII
Businesses catering to the everyday woman

Women's Expo held at the American Bank Center

Michelle Pedraza , KIII 11:55 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

From your health to your home.

The Women's Expo at the American Bank Center covered various topics.

This event included fashion shows, fitness demos, hair & makeup demos, and food sampling from the best area restaurants all for free!

This event also included helpful tips on saving for retirement, purchasing a home & remodeling.

Over one hundred vendors attended this event, including your favorite anchors.  

