Businesses catering to the everyday woman

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -
From your health to your home.
The Women's Expo at the American Bank Center covered various topics.
This event included fashion shows, fitness demos, hair & makeup demos, and food sampling from the best area restaurants all for free!
This event also included helpful tips on saving for retirement, purchasing a home & remodeling.
Over one hundred vendors attended this event, including your favorite anchors.
