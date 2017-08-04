Businesses, organizations sponsor back-to-school shopping spree

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's back-to-school season and for some families in need, shopping can be a challenge. Fortunately, that burden was lifted for a few families on Friday.

"It came to our attention that there is an organization called Communities in School that have been doing something similar to this for about six or seven years," said Chuck Goodwin, President of Fish for Life. "We thought 'wow, what a wonderful thing,' and we thought we could do it."

50 lucky students from JFK and West Oso elementary schools were able to go on a back-to-school shopping spree thanks to Braselton Homes, Fish for Fife, the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Rock City Church and West Oso Volunteers.

Braselton Homes sponsored the event donating $5,000 so that each of the 50 students involved could have a $100 shopping spree.

"There is probably nothing greater to get to do than to see a little kid smile," said Bart Braselton, Executive Vice President of Braselton Homes.

"We are delighted that we are bringing a lot of smiles this morning so kids can be school ready by having a nice set of clothes," West Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia said. "And for them to be able to walk in the store and pick new shoes and new clothes for school, that makes our day."

The organizations hope to incorporate more businesses next year in order to include even more children in need.

