Busy month ahead for Corpus Christi Metro Ministries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Stop by CCMM on the 2nd or 4th Tuesday of every month for a tour of our facilities and an overview of our services. Learn about who we serve, how we serve, and how we are working to accomplish our mission. Tours begin at 12:00 p.m. and last an hour in length. Lunch is provided to attendees. Please RSVP as soon as possible with Gary by calling 361-887-0151 ex. 229.

Our tradition of Poor Man's Supper began many years ago when we invited guests to come and share a simple meal of stew in a bread bowl. Through the humble experience of waiting in line to receive their meals, guests connected in a personal and profound way with those who come to our doors seeking the most basic of human needs, being fed with dignity. The event is Thursday, November 16, 2017.

