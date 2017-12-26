Cab driver assaulted by beer bottle-wielding passenger

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Just hours before families began to open their presents on Christmas morning, a Corpus Christi cab driver was in for a surprise of his own.

Instead of paying the driver, a customer brutally beat him over the head with a beer bottle before running off. Police are still looking for the suspect.

3News was asked not to name the cab company or the driver who was assaulted because the driver still fears for his life. However, surveillance footage was provided of the incident.

The owner of the cab company said they received a call at 3:45 a.m. Christmas morning to pick up a customer at the Palms Apartments on Leopard Street. When the cab driver dropped off the passenger at the LULAC apartment complex in Calallen, the passenger reached over to put the driver in a chokehold. There is a struggle and at one point the passenger smashes a beer bottle over the driver's head and takes off.

The driver was treated on the scene by paramedics, but police are still looking for the passenger.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity, call police at 361-886-2600.

