Calallen ISD deputy superintendent involved in fatal two-car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at around 7:40 a.m. Monday on FM 624 and 1889.

Authorities said the 39-year-old victim was attempting to turn onto 1889 but failed to yield to oncoming vehicles. He was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the man would have survived if he was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle was confirmed by the Calallen Independent School District as Dr. Anita Danaher, the deputy superintendent and wife of football coach Phil Danaher. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

