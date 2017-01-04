Calallen's Danaher honored for coaching wins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday, the winningest high school football coach in Texas was honored.

Calallen High School's Coach Phil Danaher was recognized for his outstanding career. He currently has 432 wins as a head coach and his team is coming off a state championship appearance.

Danaher said the honor is something he shares with everyone, adding that he could not have done it without the school district.

