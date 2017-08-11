Call 811 before starting a digging project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Aug. 11 is also known as 811 Day -- a reminder to dial 811 before you dig.

The Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance and the City of Corpus Christi are joining forces to remind people to call at least three days before starting any digging projects. Homeowners and contractors are required to make the call so that someone can come out and mark underground utility lines and pipelines.

Officials said no matter how big or small the job, if it requires digging, you need to call 811 before starting.

"If you are planning on changing your fence. If you want to put a mailbox," Melissa Espitia said. "It could be the most miniscule thing, however you don't know the infrastructure that is underneath the ground."

For more information, visit www.pipeline-safety.org.

