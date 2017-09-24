Callison Court Date

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Trump administration announces new travel banSep 24, 2017, 6:55 p.m.
-
Man accused of running over eldery woman headed to courtSep 24, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Residents wait long hours to sign up for D-SNAPSep 24, 2017, 6:43 p.m.