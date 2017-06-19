Camp Aranzazu in need of MDA Camp volunteers

System.Object

Camp Aranzazu is looking for volunteers to help put on their Muscular Dystrophy Association Summer Camp.

They are looking for 13 males that are 18 and older to volunteer for the camp, which runs July 8-14. They currently have 40 campers that are registered and if they do not get enough counselors, they will have to tell campers that they can not attend.

If you are interested in volunteering, call 210-650-3181 and speak to Angela Moss or Erma Turner. You can also email them at amoss@mdausa.org or eturner@mdausa.org

© 2017 KIII-TV