Camping beachgoers deal with wild overnight weather

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Overnight storms caused some concern for campers along the beach this Memorial Day. High winds and heavy rain left beaches littered with broken tents and debris.

Some campers said they woke up to water filling their tents, forcing them to pack up and leave; but other beachgoers said they wouldn't let stormy weather scare them off.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis spoke with some of those campers near Bob Hall Pier Monday and came back with the details.

