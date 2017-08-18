Cancer awareness concert helping raise money for local patient

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Next month is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and a local music venue is marking the occasion by hosting a benefit show for a local cancer patient.

Greg Summerville is a heavy equipment mechanic who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January. He's been out of work ever since June, and without income he is unable to afford his cancer treatments. He's currently recovering from a surgery he had on July 11, and has already spent what was left of his savings account.

As a way to raise awareness of prostate cancer while also raising money to help Summerville, House of Rock is hosting the Riding Through Cancer concert. It will be held from 6 p.m.-midnight Sunday, Aug. 27, and will feature bands Joana Oroska, T.B.A., Shoreline Revelation, Fourth Fallen and Xodia.

Tickets cost $5 for adults and $8 for minors, and additional donations will be accepted at the event.

© 2017 KIII-TV