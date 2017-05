CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local jury Tuesday handed down a 48-year sentence to 28-year-old Joseph Cancino. He was convicted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Roddy Rodriguez.

The crime happened last July outside a local bar. Police say it was a gang related shooting.

Cancino will have to serve at least 24-years before he could be eligible for parole.

