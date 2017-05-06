Candidate Nelda Martinez is ready to focus on the future and unity

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former mayor and candidate Nelda Martinez congratulated and offered support to Mayor-elect Joe McComb Saturday.

Martinez conceded from the election after early results showed McComb in a 52% lead.

She said running in any election is hard work on any candidate and thanked all supporters who cared enough to voice their support for the city's leadership.

Martinez said she is proud to call Corpus Christi her hometown and plans to move forward and spend time with loved ones and family.

She also said that now is the time for the city to focus on unity.

