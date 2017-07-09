KIII
Close

Canine Cough closes dog park in Rockport

KIII 4:29 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Rockport city officials have closed the dog park at Memorial Park after reports of Canine Cough.

Veterinarians say Canine Cough --also known as Kennel Cough-- is highly contagious but is non-life threatening. Cough cases were first reported last week.

The disease can be spread through the air. Experts say Canine Cough can be treated by antibiotics and usually goes away within five-days.

Canine cough should not be confused with the canine influenza cases reported around the country.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories