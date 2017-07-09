Canine Cough closes dog park in Rockport

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Rockport city officials have closed the dog park at Memorial Park after reports of Canine Cough.

Veterinarians say Canine Cough --also known as Kennel Cough-- is highly contagious but is non-life threatening. Cough cases were first reported last week.

The disease can be spread through the air. Experts say Canine Cough can be treated by antibiotics and usually goes away within five-days.

Canine cough should not be confused with the canine influenza cases reported around the country.

© 2017 KIII-TV