Capital murder suspect asks for bond reduction

A local man facing capital murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a local gun shop is scheduled to appear before a judge later this morning.

January 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces County Courthouse.
 
A local man facing capital murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a local gun shop is scheduled to appear before a judge later this morning.
 
28-year old Jeremiah Jenkins is one of the four men charged in the killing of George Koumbis. Koumbis was killed back in September during a robbery at the Shooter's Depot on the westside of town.
 
Jenkins will appear during an arraignment to ask for a bond reduction. The 28-year old remains in jail in lieu of one-million dollars bond.
 


