Capital murder suspects in city's latest homicide head to court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From the Nueces County Courthouse.
Three people accused in Corpus Christi's latest shooting homicide will be in court later this morning. That shooting happened Monday night outside a home on 11th Street near Morgan.
Detectives say 29-year old Daniel Venagas, 40-year old Melissa Venagas, and 30-year old Adan Pena shot 24-year old Robert Flores in the chest following a robbery.
All three face a charge of capital murder.
