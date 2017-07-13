Capital murder suspects in city's latest homicide head to court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From the Nueces County Courthouse.

Three people accused in Corpus Christi's latest shooting homicide will be in court later this morning. That shooting happened Monday night outside a home on 11th Street near Morgan.

Detectives say 29-year old Daniel Venagas, 40-year old Melissa Venagas, and 30-year old Adan Pena shot 24-year old Robert Flores in the chest following a robbery.

All three face a charge of capital murder.

